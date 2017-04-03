Leibensperger announces candidacy for...
Irma J. Leibensperger, 164 W. Ridge St., Lansford, has announced her candidacy for a seat on the Lansford Borough Council. She is seeking a Republican nomination in the May 16 Primary Election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Summit Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tamaqua Police investigate shots fired Tuesday ...
|42 min
|assfucker
|3
|Jesse Farber Mystery (Dec '15)
|Tue
|redco loonie bin
|104
|curfew for jesse farber posters
|Tue
|redco loonie bin
|10
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|Apr 3
|Sad Panther
|1,993
|Freddie's pub fugitives
|Apr 2
|Director James Comey
|6
|Widest gape I ever had my eh nuss... (Aug '16)
|Apr 2
|Director James Comey
|29
|tamaqua ordinance (May '12)
|Apr 2
|Director James Comey
|19
Find what you want!
Search Summit Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC