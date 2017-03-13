Early morning snowfall
Snow clings to an old-fashioned coal car on Ludlow Street in Summit Hill early Friday morning. A quick clipper moved through the region early this morning and was expected to drop a little snow before bring cold air for the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Summit Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rectal Wrecking 570
|5 hr
|fistfucker
|15
|Tamaqua man arrested on warrant, had...
|6 hr
|fistfucker
|16
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|7 hr
|Concerned
|1,979
|4 arrested in Lansford drug deal
|14 hr
|The Donald
|2
|tamaqua ordinance (May '12)
|Fri
|CSI Tamaqua
|16
|Roomies in Tamaqua!
|Fri
|spring flowers
|1
|Body Found By Snowplow Operator by TAHS
|Mar 16
|fistfucker
|6
Find what you want!
Search Summit Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC