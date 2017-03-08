Carbon inmate hid knife in bra
A Summit Hill woman faces weapons charges after she brought a knife into the county correctional facility in her bra. Jennifer Stefanick, 22, of East Hazard Street, was charged by Nesquehoning police following the incident at the prison at 2:05 p.m. on Feb. 22. According to the affidavit filed by police Chief Sean Smith, he received a call from a sergeant at the prison just before 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 23, for a female prisoner who had been brought into the prison by Carbon County Sheriff's deputies on a bench warrant.
