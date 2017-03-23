Carbon County Navy Club, VFW to host...

The Carbon County Navy Club Ship 260 and the Nesquehoning VFW Post 8008 will host a plaque dedication to honor all waterborne veterans on April 23. The dedication ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. in New Columbus park. If it rains, the event will be postponed until April 30. The plaque is similar to the ones already placed in Summit Hill and Lansford that honor the men and women of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Merchant Marines.

