Be creative in absence of block grants

Be creative in absence of block grants

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Times News

Carbon County should be adopting a proactive, creative approach in the face of Trump administration policies that threaten the local economy by eliminating block grants, as described in your recent news story. Think of all the assets Carbon County has in the campaign to make America great again, Trump style.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summit Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jesse Farber Mystery (Dec '15) 14 hr Jess 99
Where's Don Demarco?!?!?!?!?! Fri Sam the mayor 4
News Police resume search for Jesse Farber Thu fistfucker 94
News Tamaqua man will face trial for alleged... Thu fistfucker 2
Panther Valley News (Jul '14) Thu Reality 1,989
Roomies in Tamaqua! Thu Mister Fister 8
News Man charged with selling fentanyl to woman who ... Thu carmen miranda 1
See all Summit Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summit Hill Forum Now

Summit Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Summit Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Summit Hill, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,776 • Total comments across all topics: 279,805,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC