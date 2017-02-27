Summit Hill Auxiliary has high hopes...
This year the women of the post are trying something a little different by adding sweet confections to the afternoon to help raise funds to purchase new tables for the Legion's dining room. Breslin said a committee of six women in the auxiliary organized the sale where more than 10 varieties of soups will be sold, including homemade haluski, chili, pizza, tortellini and bean soups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Summit Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rectal Wrecking 570
|14 min
|fistfucker
|1
|Police resume search for Jesse Farber
|3 hr
|fistfucker
|91
|Sunday play shot down
|3 hr
|fistfucker
|7
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|7 hr
|Uninformed
|1,928
|Whoever Moderates this forum, Step Forward
|Mon
|ImSleepyOf_It
|18
|Jesse Farber Autopsy Video!!!!
|Mon
|skookleaks
|1
|Motorcycle chase
|Sun
|Jtpd spokesman
|3
Find what you want!
Search Summit Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC