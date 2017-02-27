Summit Hill Auxiliary has high hopes...

Summit Hill Auxiliary has high hopes...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: Times News

This year the women of the post are trying something a little different by adding sweet confections to the afternoon to help raise funds to purchase new tables for the Legion's dining room. Breslin said a committee of six women in the auxiliary organized the sale where more than 10 varieties of soups will be sold, including homemade haluski, chili, pizza, tortellini and bean soups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summit Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rectal Wrecking 570 14 min fistfucker 1
News Police resume search for Jesse Farber 3 hr fistfucker 91
News Sunday play shot down 3 hr fistfucker 7
Panther Valley News (Jul '14) 7 hr Uninformed 1,928
Whoever Moderates this forum, Step Forward Mon ImSleepyOf_It 18
Jesse Farber Autopsy Video!!!! Mon skookleaks 1
Motorcycle chase Sun Jtpd spokesman 3
See all Summit Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summit Hill Forum Now

Summit Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Summit Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Summit Hill, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,086 • Total comments across all topics: 279,211,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC