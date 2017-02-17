Police: Lansford fire was arson
Lansford Police are looking for information about a fire on 308 E. Bertsch St. Saturday night that is considered to be arson. Fire companies from Lansford and Summit Hill responded to the alarm last night at 10 p.m. on the 300 block of East Bertsch Street.
