Police arrest man after rollover crash

Friday Feb 3 Read more: Times News

Summit Hill police have released information regarding a one-vehicle rollover crash in the borough early Thursday morning that resulted in the apprehension of a Coaldale man with a warrant out for his arrest. Police Chief Joseph Fittos said that police were dispatched to Route 902 along Bugzie's Mountain at 3:14 a.m. for a crash.

