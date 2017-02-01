Lead poisoning kills bald eagle at Pennsylvaniaa

Lead poisoning kills bald eagle at Pennsylvania center Lead poisoning has killed a bald eagle that was found sick in the wild in northeastern Pennsylvania. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2017/02/01/lead-poisoning-kills-bald-eagle-pennsylvania-center/97332218/ SUMMIT HILL, Pa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.