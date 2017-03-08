Gigliotti to run for register of wills

Gigliotti to run for register of wills

Deborah J. Gigliotti of Summit Hillis running for Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans' Court in Carbon County. Gigliotti, who has been Moon's first deputy for seven years, is seeking the Democratic nomination in the May 16 primary.

