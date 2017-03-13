There are on the Times News story from Tuesday Feb 28, titled Charges filed for man who left crash.... In it, Times News reports that:

Summit Hill police have filed charges against a Coaldale man who crashed his vehicle in the borough earlier this month and then fled the scene. Summit Hill Police Chief Joseph Fittos said that Roberto Mehmeti, 36, of East High Street, faces charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended and expired license, careless driving, accident involving damage to unattended vehicles or property and failure to notify police.

