Carbon County court

Jacob A. Bynon, 35, of Summit Hill, pleaded guilty to one count of simple assault. He was arrested by Lansford police for an incident on Feb. 29, 2016, in the area of 305 W. Patterson St. Police responded to a reported assault incident.

