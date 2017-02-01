Carbon County court - Parole/probation...
Parole/probation revocation hearings were held by Carbon County judges on petitions filed by the adult probation office against defendants who violated the terms of their release. Kristen Marie Eidem, 25, of Allentown, had her probation revoked on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia on petition of probation officer Derek George for violating conditions by failing to report to the probation office as directed, absconding from her approved residence and not having a verifiable residence, failing to submit to urine screens as directed, failing to make concerted effort to pay court costs and failing to complete 50 hours of community service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Summit Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesse Farber's Remains Found (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Newsready
|22
|Police resume search for Jesse Farber
|1 hr
|Newsready
|38
|Jesse Farber 2017 💊💉🍖&#...
|1 hr
|Newsready
|47
|Tamaqua grad releases song in honor of...
|1 hr
|Twitter Feed
|10
|Talk about Summit Hill
|3 hr
|barbxx11
|1
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|6 hr
|Back to education
|1,883
|4 arrested in Lansford drug deal
|9 hr
|thatcher a pretty...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summit Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC