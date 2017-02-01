Carbon County court - Parole/probatio...

Carbon County court - Parole/probation...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Times News

Parole/probation revocation hearings were held by Carbon County judges on petitions filed by the adult probation office against defendants who violated the terms of their release. Kristen Marie Eidem, 25, of Allentown, had her probation revoked on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia on petition of probation officer Derek George for violating conditions by failing to report to the probation office as directed, absconding from her approved residence and not having a verifiable residence, failing to submit to urine screens as directed, failing to make concerted effort to pay court costs and failing to complete 50 hours of community service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summit Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jesse Farber's Remains Found (Jun '16) 1 hr Newsready 22
News Police resume search for Jesse Farber 1 hr Newsready 38
Jesse Farber 2017 💊💉🍖&#... 1 hr Newsready 47
News Tamaqua grad releases song in honor of... 1 hr Twitter Feed 10
Talk about Summit Hill 3 hr barbxx11 1
Panther Valley News (Jul '14) 6 hr Back to education 1,883
News 4 arrested in Lansford drug deal 9 hr thatcher a pretty... 1
See all Summit Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summit Hill Forum Now

Summit Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Summit Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Summit Hill, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,242 • Total comments across all topics: 278,521,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC