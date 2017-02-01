Carbon County court - Parole/probation...

Parole/probation revocation hearings were held by Carbon County judges on petitions filed by the adult probation office against defendants who violated the terms of their release. Kristen Marie Eidem, 25, of Allentown, had her probation revoked on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia on petition of probation officer Derek George for violating conditions by failing to report to the probation office as directed, absconding from her approved residence and not having a verifiable residence, failing to submit to urine screens as directed, failing to make concerted effort to pay court costs and failing to complete 50 hours of community service.

