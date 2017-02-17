Carbon County court - ARD

Carbon County court - ARD

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Times News

Nineteen first-time offenders were placed in Carbon County's Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition probation program on Tuesday by Judge Joseph J. Matika. If a person successfully completes all conditions of the program, their record is wiped clean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summit Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Naughty Bingo to Support Fire Company 5 hr PedoLivesMatter 8
News Tamaqua marching band heads to Disney 9 hr one time at band ... 4
News Police resume search for Jesse Farber 11 hr thawghtful 55
Panther Valley News (Jul '14) 18 hr wondering minds 1,907
Sharp Mountain Cannibals (Sep '15) Thu flakka 26
News Rush board OKs Turkey Hill liquor... Wed Aintgotnolicense 4
News Man shot in Tamaqua Wed white knee gear p... 6
See all Summit Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summit Hill Forum Now

Summit Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Summit Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hurricane
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Summit Hill, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,354 • Total comments across all topics: 278,946,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC