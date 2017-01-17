Lansford discusses lowering tax...

Lansford Borough Council last week discussed the compensation rate for the tax collector moving forward and had some disagreements in percentage of taxes collected to be paid or a flat-rate compensation. Councilman Joseph Butrie complained that the tax collector's hours of operation have decreased, and that before it was open every day.

