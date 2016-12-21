Suspects still sought in abduction case

Suspects still sought in abduction case

Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: Times News

Summit Hill police are still looking for the whereabouts of two people involved in an alleged abduction and robbery that occurred within the borough limits last month. Borough police Chief Joseph Fittos Jr. said Monday that they are still trying to locate John Russup, 54, whose last known address was Owl Creek Road in Tamaqua; and Amber Neff, 31, whose last known address was Rockery Road, Spring Grove, in connection with the incident.

