Schuylkill County court

Friday

Four people who were scheduled for preliminary hearings before District Judge Stephen Bayer on Dec. 13 had warrants issued for their arrests after they failed to appear in court. They include:William James Corbin, 27, of Chester;Yusek Kariem Desdune, 41, of Tamaqua;Jennifer Lynn Marchorro, 33, of Lansford; andLucia Stroble, 31, of Tamaqua.

