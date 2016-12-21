Schuylkill County court
Four people who were scheduled for preliminary hearings before District Judge Stephen Bayer on Dec. 13 had warrants issued for their arrests after they failed to appear in court. They include:William James Corbin, 27, of Chester;Yusek Kariem Desdune, 41, of Tamaqua;Jennifer Lynn Marchorro, 33, of Lansford; andLucia Stroble, 31, of Tamaqua.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Summit Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tamaqua forum is DEAD
|2 hr
|Seth
|23
|Is it Zuchini or Cucumber that has the spiny bit
|16 hr
|Kim
|17
|New coach for the colts
|16 hr
|Kim
|2
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|Sat
|Flip Side
|1,824
|another missing tamaqua person
|Fri
|Courtney Love
|36
|Two girls hit by car in Tamaqua, flown to hospital (Jun '16)
|Fri
|I feel sorry 4 U
|10
|fem here for some fun
|Dec 22
|mudsharkneverends...
|22
Find what you want!
Search Summit Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC