Police make arrest in Summit Hill abd...

Police make arrest in Summit Hill abduction

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 1 Read more: Times News

Summit Hill police have charged a Coaldale woman for her part in an alleged abduction and robbery that occurred last month and are still looking for her two accomplices. Police Chief Joseph Fittos Jr. said that Kerri Blasko, 49, of 143 E. Earley Ave., was picked up on an arrest warrant for the incident by Mahoning Township policefollowing a traffic stop on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summit Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Panther Valley News (Jul '14) 10 hr Flip Side 1,824
another missing tamaqua person Fri Courtney Love 36
Tamaqua forum is DEAD Fri Courtney Love 19
News Two girls hit by car in Tamaqua, flown to hospital (Jun '16) Fri I feel sorry 4 U 10
fem here for some fun Dec 22 mudsharkneverends... 22
Another one lost Jenna Delay. :( Dec 22 necromancer pervert 8
Devin "frfr, got handz," Moerder (Feb '15) Dec 22 Found Porn 10
See all Summit Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summit Hill Forum Now

Summit Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Summit Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Summit Hill, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,749 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,331

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC