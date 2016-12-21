Police make arrest in Summit Hill abduction
Summit Hill police have charged a Coaldale woman for her part in an alleged abduction and robbery that occurred last month and are still looking for her two accomplices. Police Chief Joseph Fittos Jr. said that Kerri Blasko, 49, of 143 E. Earley Ave., was picked up on an arrest warrant for the incident by Mahoning Township policefollowing a traffic stop on Sunday.
