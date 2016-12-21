Woman pleads in 4 cases, gets jail time
A Carbon County woman entered guilty pleas on Tuesday in four pending criminal cases and was immediately sentenced to a prison term. Jessica Mongi, 29, formerly of Summit Hill, who also lists a Steelton, Dauphin County, address, pleaded to one count each of driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, false identification to law enforcement and theft.
