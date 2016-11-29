Fire Destroys Woodworking Shop in Carbon County
The owner was inside at the time but he was able to escape when the place went up in flames just around 7 30 a.m. Tuesday. The owner of the shop, Mark Ovling, said he was working in his shop on East White Bear Drive in Summit Hill when he heard a spark and the next thing he knew the place was up in flames.
