Blaze rips through Summit Hill wood shop
A woodworking shop in Summit Hill became a mass of flames Tuesday morning when fire erupted while the owner was doing work inside. The fire happened at the shop, a former barn, along the 100 block of East White Bear Drive, next to the Carbon County Environmental Education Center.
