WVBOE Rejects Nicholas Schools Consol...

WVBOE Rejects Nicholas Schools Consolidation Plan

3 hrs ago

The West Virginia Board of Education voted today to reject Nicholas County School's proposed revision to its Comprehensive Education Facilities Plan . The historic flood in June 2016 necessitated an amendment to Nicholas County's 10-year CEFP.

Summersville, WV

