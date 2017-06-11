State fire marshal investigating car dealership fire
Several fire departments responded to the scene at Mid-State Ford in Summersville after an office caught fire before 9 p.m. Firefighters worked until early Saturday morning to put out the fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Summersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Destiny Morris
|1 hr
|Eyes
|6
|Mid-State Fire
|6 hr
|Doctor Jew
|12
|Save a Lot (Jun '13)
|8 hr
|clair
|8
|Arrest on BOE member
|10 hr
|Brain
|54
|hospital (Mar '14)
|Sat
|Medical
|61
|Constance Bivens Smart Style Salon at Walmart
|Sat
|Really
|17
|Just so you know
|Sat
|Claude
|11
Find what you want!
Search Summersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC