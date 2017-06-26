SBA member criticizes development of ...

SBA member criticizes development of Nicholas County alternate plan

State School Building Authority member Tom Lange criticized SBA Executive Director Frank "Bucky" Blackwell and state School Superintendent Steve Paine Monday for a recent development involving the Nicholas County school system. During Monday's SBA meeting, Lange spoke out and said he didn't like the way Blackwell and Paine worked together on an alternate proposal to the Nicholas County Board of Education's consolidation plan.

