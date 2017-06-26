SBA member criticizes development of Nicholas County alternate plan
State School Building Authority member Tom Lange criticized SBA Executive Director Frank "Bucky" Blackwell and state School Superintendent Steve Paine Monday for a recent development involving the Nicholas County school system. During Monday's SBA meeting, Lange spoke out and said he didn't like the way Blackwell and Paine worked together on an alternate proposal to the Nicholas County Board of Education's consolidation plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Summersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mid-State Fire
|11 min
|masked avenger
|45
|Tattoo
|1 hr
|Brent Z
|13
|To The People of Richwood
|7 hr
|Shame
|145
|I think im being poisoned (Jul '13)
|18 hr
|anonymous
|134
|Fugitive in keslers cross lanes
|18 hr
|Neighbor
|3
|Clean car auto and trading post
|21 hr
|frog
|2
|How do people deal with this ?
|Sun
|Feelguilty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC