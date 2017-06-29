Nicholas County school board files lawsuit over consolidation rejection
The Nicholas County Board of Education filed a lawsuit this week against the West Virginia Board of Education and state School Superintendent Steve Paine, accusing them of unreasonably blocking the county board's consolidation plan. The county board wanted to consolidate Nicholas and Richwood high schools along with the county's technical center into one institution.
