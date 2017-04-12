State BOE asked for "fair and impartial" hearing on...

State BOE asked for "fair and imparti...

It's not clear when the West Virginia Board of Education will take up Nicholas County's school consolidation proposal. On Wednesday, the Board limited its agenda to training for new board members after allowing only one representative from a waiting Nicholas County delegation to speak briefly.

