Corps of Engineers updating Summersville Lake master plan
Dedicated in 1966, Summersville Dam on the Gauley River, south of Summersville in Nicholas County, forms the largest lake in West Virginia, with 2,700 acres of water and more than 60 miles of shoreline. At its deepest point, it's 327 feet deep.
Read more at WOAY.
