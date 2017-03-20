Sba declines vote on changes to allow consolidation of Nicholas County schools, goes to WV Boe
The state School Building Authority, scheduled Monday to vote on changes to allow the consolidation of Nicholas County's flooded schools, declined to vote on the plan because the changes must go to the state Board of Education first. Richwood Mayor Bob Henry Baber was at Monday's SBA meeting to speak out against the plan proposed by the Nicholas County Board of Education following the June 2016 flood.
