Supreme Court Justices hear arguments in 'Obama Flyer' case

Five justices heard oral arguments in the case of Nicholas County Circuit Court Judge Stephen O. Callaghan, a recently elected Nicholas County judge who could face a year-long suspension from his elected office. "This is a case where the respondent wanted a job so badly that he was willing to lie to get it," Teresa Tarr, representing the Judicial Disciplinary Counsel, said Tuesday morning.

