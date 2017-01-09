Nicholas County superintendent recomm...

Nicholas County superintendent recommends consolidating schools

11 hrs ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. - Nicholas County Superintendent Donna Burge-Tetrick recommended merging multiple schools together at the Nicholas County School Board meeting Monday as a result of schools being damaged in the June flood and decreased enrollment Burge-Tetrick said she recommends Nicholas County High School, Richwood High School and a technical center consolidates into one high school facility, while Richwood Middle School and Summersville Middle Schools should combine to form one middle school.

