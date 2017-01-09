Nicholas County superintendent recommends consolidating schools

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. - Nicholas County Superintendent Donna Burge-Tetrick recommended merging multiple schools together at the Nicholas County School Board meeting Monday as a result of schools being damaged in the June flood and decreased enrollment Burge-Tetrick said she recommends Nicholas County High School, Richwood High School and a technical center consolidates into one high school facility, while Richwood Middle School and Summersville Middle Schools should combine to form one middle school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.