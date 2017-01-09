Nicholas County judge files motion to disqualify four members of...
Counsel for a recently elected Nicholas County Circuit Court Judge filed a motion on Monday to disqualify four members of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals from hearing a judicial ethics complaint due to the appearance of impropriety, just one day before the start of oral arguments in front of the state's highest court. Lonnie Simmons, counsel for Nicholas County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Callaghan, is arguing that the recent hiring of former Nicholas County judge Gary Johnson to the position of interim Court Administrator for the WV Supreme Court of Appeals creates the appearance of a conflict of interest in a judicial ethics review set to go before the court Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Summersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Srmc ha (Jul '16)
|11 min
|Actually
|230
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|52 min
|Well
|3,972
|malinda stone
|1 hr
|Lookout Mountain
|68
|Who do you support for U.S. House in West Virgi... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|Perry Mason
|1,765
|Kristy Harlow
|4 hr
|Brad
|3
|jeanna woods
|16 hr
|Group sex
|6
|Guys like to give head to
|17 hr
|Know for a fact
|8
Find what you want!
Search Summersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC