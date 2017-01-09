Nicholas County judge files motion to...

Nicholas County judge files motion to disqualify four members of...

Counsel for a recently elected Nicholas County Circuit Court Judge filed a motion on Monday to disqualify four members of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals from hearing a judicial ethics complaint due to the appearance of impropriety, just one day before the start of oral arguments in front of the state's highest court. Lonnie Simmons, counsel for Nicholas County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Callaghan, is arguing that the recent hiring of former Nicholas County judge Gary Johnson to the position of interim Court Administrator for the WV Supreme Court of Appeals creates the appearance of a conflict of interest in a judicial ethics review set to go before the court Tuesday.

