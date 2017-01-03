Pharmacy student chosen for WVHEPC award

Rachel M. Gregory, a fourth-year student at the Marshall University School of Pharmacy, has been selected to receive a competitive health care award from the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission. Gregory, a native of Summersville, W.Va., who did undergraduate work at West Virginia University, was chosen for HEPC's Health Sciences Service Program Award, which is a recruitment incentive program aimed at assisting health professions students interested in practicing in underserved communities in the Mountain State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.