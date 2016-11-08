Summersville business partners believ...

Summersville business partners believe brunch option could be a boon in economically suffering area

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 8, 2016 Read more: West Virginia Metro

The brunch option may not change the operating hours for Nicholas County business owners Aaron Maloney and Mike Hennessey, but they like the economic freedom it offers. "We are currently closed on Sunday's," Maloney, co-owner and founder of Maloney's Bar and Grill in Summersville, said Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened to Good Times? 5 hr virgin 9
Srmc ha 14 hr Employee 218
Merry Christmas Summersville Fri Santa Claus 1
Trump Supporters Are Idiots Fri Summersville Sam 5
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Fri Well 3,925
Has anyone seen the ghost standing beside mile ... (Nov '11) Thu Tommygun 189
Places For Rent in Summersville (Feb '13) Dec 21 Rental 140
See all Summersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summersville Forum Now

Summersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Summersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Summersville, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,316 • Total comments across all topics: 277,319,176

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC