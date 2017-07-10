Doctor accused in deaths of at least ...

Doctor accused in deaths of at least 7 in Oklahoma, Texas

A Texas doctor wrote unnecessary prescriptions for powerful drugs that contributed to the overdose deaths of at least seven people over a four-year period, according to a federal indictment unsealed Wednesday.

