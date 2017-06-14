The PJC Conceal Carry Draft Policy is...

The PJC Conceal Carry Draft Policy is Open for Comments

Wednesday Jun 14

In May this year, there were three town hall meetings in Paris, Greenville, and Sulphur Springs at Paris Junior College. The topic of discussion was the Campus Carry Policy, and the Committee recently released the draft of the policy which is Since the 2015 Texas Legislature passed a law requiring all community colleges to develop a policy allowing for "reasonable restrictions" on locations where guns may be carried on college campuses, the focus of the meetings was to gain input on where that might be.

