'Riders on the Orphan Train' slated July 17 at Bonham Public Library

'Riders on the Orphan Train' 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 17 at Bonham Public Library FREE and Open to the Public - for General Audiences of all ages Few people today know much about the largest child migration in history. Between 1854 and 1929 over 250,000 orphans and unwanted children were taken out of New York City and given away at train stations across America.

