VIDEO: Sulphur Springs PD searching for two suspects in motel robbery

Monday May 15

Police said that around 2:30 a.m., two slender black males wearing hoodies and bandanna's over their faces entered the front door of Econo Lodge Motel on East Industrial in Sulphur Springs and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. The suspects fled on foot out of the rear of the motel after taking $200 in cash, according to police.

