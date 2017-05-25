VIDEO: Sulphur Springs PD searching for two suspects in motel robbery
Police said that around 2:30 a.m., two slender black males wearing hoodies and bandanna's over their faces entered the front door of Econo Lodge Motel on East Industrial in Sulphur Springs and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. The suspects fled on foot out of the rear of the motel after taking $200 in cash, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Add your comments below
Sulphur Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Godhead - 1 or 3
|10 hr
|Sosthenes
|2
|What Does The Church of Christ Teach? (Jun '13)
|10 hr
|Sosthenes
|372
|RIP Jimmy Lafave
|May 22
|Ex SS
|1
|Mike Roberts (May '13)
|May 21
|Ntxgirl
|3
|Child of God Be Lost?
|May 20
|Sosthenes
|1
|Crystal Degan (Apr '11)
|May 6
|In bread cuper texas
|9
|New mayor this election
|May 6
|In bread cuper texas
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sulphur Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC