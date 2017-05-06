PTK Honor Society holds spring induct...

PTK Honor Society holds spring induction at PJC

More than 90 new members of the Beta Zeta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa , the two-year college honor society, were inducted at Paris Junior College for the spring semester. Induction ceremonies were held in Paris, Greenville and Sulphur Springs.

