PTK Honor Society holds spring induction at PJC
More than 90 new members of the Beta Zeta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa , the two-year college honor society, were inducted at Paris Junior College for the spring semester. Induction ceremonies were held in Paris, Greenville and Sulphur Springs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sulphur Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Godhead - 1 or 3
|10 hr
|Sosthenes
|2
|What Does The Church of Christ Teach? (Jun '13)
|10 hr
|Sosthenes
|372
|RIP Jimmy Lafave
|May 22
|Ex SS
|1
|Mike Roberts (May '13)
|May 21
|Ntxgirl
|3
|Child of God Be Lost?
|May 20
|Sosthenes
|1
|Crystal Degan (Apr '11)
|May 6
|In bread cuper texas
|9
|New mayor this election
|May 6
|In bread cuper texas
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sulphur Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC