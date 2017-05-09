Paris Junior College Discusses Concealed Carry on Campus
Paris Junior College conducted three town halls last week in Paris, Greenville, and Sulphur Springs to receive input on the concealed carrying of handguns on campus . It was standing room only at the Paris meeting, held in the Math and Science building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sulphur Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Godhead - 1 or 3
|10 hr
|Sosthenes
|2
|What Does The Church of Christ Teach? (Jun '13)
|10 hr
|Sosthenes
|372
|RIP Jimmy Lafave
|May 22
|Ex SS
|1
|Mike Roberts (May '13)
|May 21
|Ntxgirl
|3
|Child of God Be Lost?
|May 20
|Sosthenes
|1
|Crystal Degan (Apr '11)
|May 6
|In bread cuper texas
|9
|New mayor this election
|May 6
|In bread cuper texas
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sulphur Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC