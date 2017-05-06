Enchanted Bride Festival - Tomorrow in Sulphur Springs

As unique as it is traditional, May 7, 2017, Enchanted Bride Festiv al will host the first ever outdoor bridal festival in the northeast Texas area from noon until 4 p.m. The streets surrounding the recently revitalized square in downtown Sulphur Springs will be filled with music, artisans and ballroom dance lessons, a string trio, carriages and trolleys, hors d'ouvres, cake and beverage samples, as well as wedding vendors from across the United States. Attention to details, enchanted activities and the theme based imagery will create a sense of excitement to be cherished and shared among guests, and brides will connect and feel the spirit of their "big" day becoming more than a dream.

