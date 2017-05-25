East Texas man arrested, charged with...

East Texas man arrested, charged with vehicle theft, outstanding warrants

Wednesday May 10

An East Texas man was arrested for outstanding warrants after he was pulled over in a vehicle that been reported as stolen. The driver, James Cooper, 51, of Sulphur Springs, was arrested for the outstanding warrants and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

