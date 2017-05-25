East Texas man arrested, charged with vehicle theft, outstanding warrants
An East Texas man was arrested for outstanding warrants after he was pulled over in a vehicle that been reported as stolen. The driver, James Cooper, 51, of Sulphur Springs, was arrested for the outstanding warrants and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
