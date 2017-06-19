Credit card-skimming suspect arrested...

Credit card-skimming suspect arrested in Sulphur Springs

Tuesday May 23

According to Sulphur Springs PD, days before the Saturday morning traffic stop, police received a tip about a suspicious vehicle. An employee of a store saw the vehicle and informed authorities.

