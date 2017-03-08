Sulphur Springs PD search for theft suspect

Sulphur Springs police are looking for the person or persons who stole a travel trailer in the parking lot of the Church of The Nazarene at 1300 S. League in Sulphur Springs. A 2013 Outback trailer with a faded brown hood and a "Robbins" RV cover on the spare tire was stolen between Feb. 27 at 4:30 p.m. and 7 am on Feb. 28. The person who stole the trailer also cut the security hitch device.

