Resolution committee opens door to distance learner
With just a few clicks and reliable internet connection, a graduate student from Sulphur Springs, connects to the Graduate Student Senate from her computer at home. After realizing how distance learner students aren't represented or involved on campus, Jen Blankenship, Graduate Student Senate resolutions committee chairwoman thought of an idea last semester to fix the issue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Shorthorn.
Add your comments below
Sulphur Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chance Ross (Mar '15)
|Tue
|Starr
|28
|What Does The Church of Christ Teach? (Jun '13)
|Mar 12
|Sosthenes
|363
|looking to move
|Mar 1
|boz
|1
|About member "Truth is might" (Aug '14)
|Feb 22
|Username
|16
|The worst president in US history is a Black man .
|Feb 15
|Inquisitor
|28
|Blocked
|Feb 15
|FAITH
|4
|why are white women, starting to prefer black m... (Feb '13)
|Feb 15
|Late night lurk
|283
Find what you want!
Search Sulphur Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC