Tuesday Mar 14

Edna Bowman Mahaffey, 83, of Hartburg, Texas, passed away at her home, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, March 11, 2017. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at Dorman Funeral Home; Reverend Damon Bickham of the First Baptist Church - Deweyville will be officiating.

