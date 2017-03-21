Christus Trinity Mother Frances launc...

Christus Trinity Mother Frances launches $90M expansion for Tyler hospital, names new CEO

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital soon will begin a $90 million expansion project, adding a new emergency room and ICU beds to the hospital at South Beckham Avenue and East Dawson Street. That expansion will be led by Chris Glenney, the new president and CEO of Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sulphur Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chance Ross (Mar '15) 5 hr Yes Liberal 29
why are white women, starting to prefer black m... (Feb '13) 15 hr Blackicez 284
A Guide To Find The True Church (Jun '13) Mar 18 William 7
What Does The Church of Christ Teach? (Jun '13) Mar 17 Sosthenes 364
looking to move Mar 1 boz 1
About member "Truth is might" (Aug '14) Feb 22 Username 16
The worst president in US history is a Black man . (Sep '16) Feb '17 Inquisitor 28
See all Sulphur Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sulphur Springs Forum Now

Sulphur Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sulphur Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Sulphur Springs, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,191 • Total comments across all topics: 279,717,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC