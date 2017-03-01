Area Beef Producer Elected to Leadership Role
Beef producer Don Smith of Sulphur Springs, Texas, has been elected to serve on the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion & Research Board Executive Committee. The election took place in early February during CBB's annual meeting in Nashville, Tennessee.
