Area Beef Producer Elected to Leadership Role

Beef producer Don Smith of Sulphur Springs, Texas, has been elected to serve on the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion & Research Board Executive Committee. The election took place in early February during CBB's annual meeting in Nashville, Tennessee.

