Sulphur Springs native files to run for state senate
Today, I announced that I'm running for Texas Senate, district 2 in 2018! Find out more about or campaign at https://t.co/GFMZVfw6at In a statement announcing his candidacy for the seat, Scudder said the legislature "hasn't focused on vital issues important to you, and most Texans." "We deserve better than the failed priorities of the Texas Legislature; it's time to fight for the honest, responsible, and accountable government that northeast Texas deserves," the statement said.
