FBI: 'Barrel Chested Bandit,' wanted for numerous bank robberies, captured

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the so-called "Barrel-Chested Bandit" has been captured. Chief Sanders with Sulphur Springs Police Department says that the man was captured in Arizona, and confessed to eleven bank robberies, including one in Sulphur Springs and one in Longview.

