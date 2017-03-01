Barrel Chested Bandit now in custody after bank robberies
Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jay Sanders said his office was contacted by the FBI on Tuesday and informed them that the suspect was captured in Arizona. The 'Barrel Chested Bandit" has admitted to robbing 11 banks including The Alliance Bank in Sulphur Springs on November 2, 2016, and LeTourneau Federal Credit Union in Longview, Texas.
